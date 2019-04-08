The Rihanna & Childish Gambino Movie Will Air During Coachella But There's A Weird Catch

Any collaboration between Rihanna and Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) is a good thing, and their upcoming film Guava Island should be a great one. If you want to watch it, though, you may want to keep your eyes on YouTube.
According to a press release, Guava Island will be screened for a live audience during the first weekend of Coachella, from April 12 to 14.
"YouTube’s Weekend 1 live stream, presented by T-Mobile in the US, and Garnier and Coca-Cola in Canada, will give music fans around the world the best seats in the desert for groundbreaking performances from their favorite artists when they tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel on any screen (desktop, mobile and living room) and within the YouTube Music app," reads the release. "In addition, fans will get treated to a one-time premiere of the new Childish Gambino film, Guava Island, featuring Rihanna."
Right now, it's unclear if that "one-time" premiere means Guava Island will be unavailable after the live stream is over. (Refinery29 has reached out for comment.) It would certainly make fans who watched the live stream (or, you know, hit up the music festival IRL) feel very in the know.
Guava Island was filmed in Havana, Cuba in summer of 2018. A trailer for the film hit the internet that fall.
Whether or not we'll be able to see Guava Island outside of this livestream, music fans should take advantage of YouTube's curated Coachella stream.
"Fans tuning in will have their choice of three live stream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously," reads the release from the festival. "Programming starts at 4pm PT on Friday, April 12 and runs through the weekend. To ensure you don’t miss your favorite performance, personalized viewing schedules can be created and live stream channels will automatically change to artists selected by fans."
To think: You don't even have to breathe in any desert sand in order to enjoy the sweet sounds of your favorite artists.
