All The Women You Need To See On Coachella's Lineup — From The Fields Or Your Couch

While Coachella didn't have a big increase in the number of women on their lineup this year (they're at 35%, the same as last year), they did do one important thing: move a lot of women's names further up the bill.
This year, Ariana Grande becomes the solo female performer to headline Coachella when she takes the stage on Sunday night. Festival goers will be treated to sets from Gen Z's next big thing Billie Eilish, k-pop stars BLACKPINK, Grammy winners H.E.R. and Janelle Monáe, yeehaw genius Kacey Musgraves, the unique talent that is Maggie Rogers, and many more.
There are also some amazing up-and-coming acts further down the bill that you will absolutely want to check out: King Princess has long been one of our faves, Soccer Mommy is sure to put on a blazing show, Ella Mai will astound you if you haven't seen her live yet, and Alice Merton is such a fun performer to watch.
Another of our faves, Christine and the Queens, just dropped a brand new music video ahead of Coachella — you can check it out, ahead. Consider it a little taste of what you'll see on the stage.
And good news if you're not making the trek to Coachella: You can catch the live stream of weekends one and two on YouTube.