It is difficult to set aside the irony of releasing a song called "No Drama" with Offset on it this week, but I'll do my best. Let's focus on the Mary J. Blige funneled through the aughts-ness of it all. You cannot, in a post "No More Drama" world, release a song to the same effect without bringing up comparisons, but Tinashe actually does a good job of moving far enough away from the original lyrically here and pairs it with a catchy enough track to have precious little overlap (other than the obvious nod to her use of The Young & the Restless theme that's woven through with the sparse piano track in Tinashe's song). The real overlap is in the outfits, which are straight aughties MJB and her disciples. In fact, this video is the most aughties styled thing I've seen since Britney Spears dropped "Toxic." Oh la la, indeed.