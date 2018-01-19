Soccer Mommy is a reclaiming my time/rehabilitating the brand name that Sophie Allison uses for her musical project. And this song is a damn punch in the guts. It's a rebuke of the old Iggy Pop and the Stooges hit "I Wanna Be Your Dog," from the female point of view. I can't get enough of this song because it is exactly where I am with relationships. I don't want to be someone's little girl, the prop they use to make themselves feel better, the person who sublimates all their needs in favor of their partner, the one who has to do all the cooking and the cleaning, the lesser simply because I'm female. And the lead guitar is pitch perfect, too.