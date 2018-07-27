New Music To Know This Week: Santigold, Charli XCX & King Princess Rock The World

Watching this video was like watching an artist level up in sophistication right before my eyes. She wowed me with "1950," which is just a killer song, but the visuals paired with "Holy" are a fascinating read on evolving ideas of beauty and sexuality. The shot compositions frequently put King Princess in the place of famous art: she's literally a painting hung on a gallery wall, done in Renaissance style but updated with modern clothes. The Renaissance reference is a nice touch that circles back to the idea of holiness, as much of that art was about exhausting religion. But casting yourself as a woman in a painting that looks back (plus those "girl in a pearl earring-esque shots in the white lace dress) is a strong statement about women not just being art to be evaluated, but having a gaze of their own. I didn't know that I could like King Princess more, but somehow I do.