Kacey Musgraves Would Rather Be Herself & Have 10 Real Fans Than 10,000 Fake Ones

"From day one I've just wanted to be myself, and if that lends itself to having only 10 listeners versus 10,000, I'd rather have [the former], hands down," Musgraves said when asked about not courting radio play on this album. Later she continues, saying, "I love country music; it has my heart. If radio wants to play it, of course, that will make me happy. But getting anyone to like or to play the music will never affect the way that it comes out. It will be what it will be, and I have to have hope that this music will spread by word of mouth because people connect to it. That is more powerful than any radio signal, really."