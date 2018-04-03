Country Singer Kacey Musgraves Just Released The Album Of 2018

While the music is a ride on a rocket ship, the subject matter is decidedly worldly: love is the drug. There is a bit of sadness, in the form of songs like "Space Cowboy" and "Happy & Sad," but there is a lot of amorousness for love itself and for the wonder that is the world, at least when you're in love. From "Oh, What a World" to the album's first single "Butterflies," Musgraves makes you want to see the world like she does, as a place full of hope and happiness. It's not an easy vibe to pull off, Musgraves will admit. "I've never been the kind of singer that has a super acrobatic voice. I've always shaped my voice to fit whatever the song needs. And I'm usually in a conversational lane because it's more about the lyrics for me. This time, as much as it was about the lyrics, we wanted to have a classic female singer element reminiscent of these big hits from the '70s where there were vocal modulations and more air to coast on, more movement in the arrangements."