Some people have pointed out that Parton didn't explicitly criticize Trump, as the other two actresses appeared to, though that may have just been the way their bit was scripted. (Parton's contribution to the bit included a joke about a Grace & Frankie vibrator and the "support" she needs for her breasts.) Last year, Parton said that Trump and Hillary Clinton were "both nuts" . Parton also said that she would "be behind" Clinton if she won , but she declined to endorse either presidential candidate. Still, she didn't look uncomfortable with her costars' criticism of Trump, so it's safe to say she was at least on board with the bit. Whether or not they were totally on the same page, though, it was nice to see women finding a way to band together and show solidarity with one another.