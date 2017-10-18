Miranda Lambert Calls Out The Sexist Men Of Country Music

If it seems like there is no industry that is immune to pervasiveness of sexism, that's because there isn't. Even one of the most respected and powerful women in the world has had to deal with sexism. And with the allegations against Harvey Weinstein finally coming to light, more and more women are speaking about about the sexism and harassment they deal in their corners of the world. Country music, says Miranda Lambert, is no exception.
She spoke with Redbook about how more male musicians are played on country radio than women. "It's B.S., straight up," she says, cutting straight to the chase. "Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she's got a million hits and she's Carrie Freakin' Underwood. I tell them at the radio stations, 'Just play [a woman]; it doesn't have to be me. Then we all win.' I'll fight for it until I can't no more."
Lambert champions other women in her industry. She even urged Redbook to shout out her friend and co-writer, Natalie Hemby, who just released her own record, Puxico. Friends are a priority in Lambert's life, but she lives her life by prioritizing the three M's. We'll let her explain what those are in her own words:
"Music and mutts—pretty much all I live for are those two things. Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding! It was the three M's, and now it's two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda."
Music, mutts, and Miranda. In her music, she's surprisingly candid about her experiences, even if she generally remains a more private celebrity. When it comes to mutts, Lambert saved doggos who were victims of Hurricane Harvey. As for herself? She spends her free time relaxing with "Shark Tank and yoga pants, and I'm the happiest person. I watch Tiny House Nation on a Friday night, and I'm like, 'This is it! Frozen pizza. Woo!'"
We'll bring the rosé Miranda! Just text us next time.
