Miranda Lambert Explains The Origin Of That Song

Miranda Lambert's sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, has been the subject of much speculation. That's only natural, she's a country singer and she's going through the most country of all possible situations: a shocking divorce. So, as people do, we wondered how much of the album was about ex Blake Shelton's new romance with Gwen Stefani. Now, Lambert has answered at least some of those questions. She spoke during a special performance at Chicago venue Joe's Bar. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she said according to a Fox News report. That habit change showed up in the writing of her track "Ugly Lights." “Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there. So I wrote a song about it,” she reportedly said of the song. Makes sense. Hopefully the track can replace "Closing Time" as the bar closing staple. Like, please. I'm done hearing that song.
