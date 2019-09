Do you have 90 minutes to dedicate solely to Miranda Lambert today? I didn't think so. But that's how long her new album, The Weight of My Wings, happens to be — and I have to say, even though I'm not an out-and-proud country fan, it's actually worth almost every moment of listening. Lambert has turned out a record that swings back and forth between soothing ballads that sync with your heartbeat, and true country croon tunes that make the most of her voice and range as an artist. It's beautiful, danceable, and at times, it'll make your heart ache.But let's be honest. Here's what we all really want to know: To what extent does this album, Lambert's first since her highly public split with Blake Shelton, reflect on her ex?That answer is a little open to interpretation, and probably depends on how much listening between the lines you're wont to do. Let's put it this way, though: I have dedicated way too much time to thinking about Gwake over the last year, so one of the things that I wanted from this album was for Lambert to open up about what she's been through. (And also to see if she could blow Shelton and Stefani's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" out of the water.)If you feel the same, then I am delighted to share my assessment of Lambert's latest. The 24 tracks are divided onto two discs: "The Nerve" and "The Heart." My theory is that the first embodies the singer's raw reaction to the last couple years of her life, while the second seems more concerned with moving forward — and reminding people that she was always the more marketable star of the former power couple. Here we go, folks...“The Nerve”"Runnin' Just in Case""Happiness ain't prison, but there's freedom in a broken heart."Questionable. She says she's not "chasing love" in the song, but she's also "running just in case" it shows up. So it seems like this is more about moving on to the next when he shows up, but right now she's chilling in the solo zone.Definitely post-breakup, when we were trying to console ourselves about being suddenly single.You're sad, but also kind of enjoying being sad.