

10. Song Title: "Six Degrees of Separation"

Standout Lyric: "You're all over this damn nation / But I'm out of your reach geographically / But you still find a way to get a hold on me."

Is it about Gwake/Blake? I am going with a solid yes. This seems like a song about the ex you just cannot seem to escape; he might not be in your actual sightline anymore, but he is everywhere you look.

When we would cue it up: Literally whenever. This is my favorite song on this album. It doesn't read country: It's more of an indie-rock song, and whatever effect was used on the vocal is damn great. Plus it's pretty universally relatable.

TFW: You thought you were OVER IT, but turns out you just can't escape.