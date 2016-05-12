Gwake Share Selfie With Another Dreamy Celebrity Couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the personification of #CoupleGoals since their duet on The Voice this week. Now, they're taking it up a notch and giving us #DoubleDateGoals.
Stefani recently shared a selfie featuring her and Shelton bonding with parents-to-be Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. The snap was presumably taken during filming of The Voice, in which Shelton and Levine both star. Side note: Aren't we all happy to see their bromance still going strong? And can we make couplemance a word?
Funnily enough, Prinsloo admitted late last year that she totally saw the Gwake relationship happening.
“They were both going through a moment,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “They are so different, but so perfect for each other. I didn’t know. But I felt it.”
