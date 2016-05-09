"Go Ahead and Break My Heart" was released on iTunes Monday morning. The track is from Shelton's upcoming album If I’m Honest, out May 20. But apparently, the country crooner was taken by surprise. When a fan tweeted a story about the song at him, he replied, "It's out?!!! Yay!!!"
So just how country is this song? Thoroughly. And just how lovey-dovey is it? I mean, the feels are pretty intense. One of Stefani's parts seems to allude to the idea that her relationship with Shelton was just a rebound from her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. "I'd never ever meant to get so into you/Thought I was using you just to get me through/You know I'm broken, I don't trust anyone/Last thing I needed was to fall in love." At least, we hope they're singing about each other. Because if they're both singing about their exes, that's very awkward. Listen to the track and judge for yourself here.
