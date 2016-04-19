Gwen Stefani already wrote a song about Blake Shelton. And Blake wrote a song about Gwen. But Gwake has yet to do a duet, and fans of the pair have been wondering how long it would be until the lovebirds made some sweet music together. Well, the wait is nearly over.
On Tuesday, Stefani tweeted out a photo of the back of her man's upcoming album, If I'm Honest. The track list includes a tune featuring Gwen, titled "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." She wrote, "Look what I found lying round the house! #ispymyname #goaheadandbreakmyheart @blakeshelton #eeeekkkk! #crazy! Gx."
Well, someone's excited! Clearly, these two are each other's biggest fans. Shelton's album is due out May 20.
Look what I found lying round the house! 🙄#ispymyname #goaheadandbreakmyheart💔 @blakeshelton #eeeekkkk! #crazy!😝 Gx pic.twitter.com/ZI0Kz4Ve9j— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 19, 2016
