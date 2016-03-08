The ballad of Blake and Gwen continues on. And this time, Shelton is the one who seems to have written a song about his highly publicized love interest.
"Came Here to Forget" is the story of two heartbroken people hanging out and trying to move on from their exes. Sound familiar? "Misery loves company, that's why it's you and me / Buying each other drinks, back at the bar, thick as thieves," he sings in the opening verse. By the end of the song, it's clear that the pair are doing more than comforting one another over a little tequila. There's definitely some chemistry there, plus a smooch — at the very least. In fact, as the tune winds down, he's wondering what they were trying to forget in the first place.
Shelton's latest isn't quite a love song, though. It's even a bit on the brooding side — a musical opposite to Stefani's track about their relationship, "Make Me Like You." But who knows? Maybe that's why these two work so well together: They aren't trying to occupy the same territory. Listen to the new track, below.
