Pharrell Believes In The Miracle Of Gwake

In today's lovey-dovey Gwake news, we have a close friend of the couple, reminding us just how great Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are together. Pharrell Williams told Today his feelings on his friends, and colleagues, romance.
"It's poppin' off!" he said. "It is popping off. It's so beautiful, because being there, I watched both of them go through a lot, you know. You hate to see your friends go through something so heavy, and it's kind of like a miracle, man — just watching that."
"I had no idea," Pharrell continued. "And then Blake sends me a text message, and I'm like, 'Whoa!'"
The two were both recently divorced, but are now happily flaunting their new relationship everywhere they go. And even buying each other extravagant gifts. A miracle, indeed.
