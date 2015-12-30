Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look as cute and cozy as ever in a fan photo from their latest outing. The country star, 39, joined the pop queen, 46, in her hometown of Anaheim, CA, for a family dinner on Tuesday night. On the menu? Pizza, from one of Gwen's longtime favorite eateries, Mama Cozza's. Gwen's family, including her three adorable boys — Apollo, 1, Zuma, 7, and Kingston, 9 — joined them at the restaurant. E! News spoke to a source who said, "It was a pretty much a family function... The whole family was here and they were really cool about sitting anywhere." The source added, "She's a regular here."
But the pair's evening of Italian fare wasn't over yet. Later, the gang stopped by Cortina's Italian Market & Pizzeria to pick up more grub. One lucky employee snagged a photo with the famous Voice coaches-turned-paramours. "My eyes are closed but who cares!!" he captioned the photo. "Just helped out Gwen Stefani and Mr. Blake Shelton!!" A source said the couple was "very kind and so down to earth," E! reports. "They took pictures with who ever asked them and didn't mind." Evidently so!
But the pair's evening of Italian fare wasn't over yet. Later, the gang stopped by Cortina's Italian Market & Pizzeria to pick up more grub. One lucky employee snagged a photo with the famous Voice coaches-turned-paramours. "My eyes are closed but who cares!!" he captioned the photo. "Just helped out Gwen Stefani and Mr. Blake Shelton!!" A source said the couple was "very kind and so down to earth," E! reports. "They took pictures with who ever asked them and didn't mind." Evidently so!
Advertisement