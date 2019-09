Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look as cute and cozy as ever in a fan photo from their latest outing. The country star, 39, joined the pop queen, 46, in her hometown of Anaheim, CA, for a family dinner on Tuesday night. On the menu? Pizza, from one of Gwen's longtime favorite eateries, Mama Cozza's. Gwen's family, including her three adorable boys — Apollo, 1, Zuma, 7, and Kingston, 9 — joined them at the restaurant. E! News spoke to a source who said, "It was a pretty much a family function... The whole family was here and they were really cool about sitting anywhere." The source added, "She's a regular here."But the pair's evening of Italian fare wasn't over yet. Later, the gang stopped by Cortina's Italian Market & Pizzeria to pick up more grub. One lucky employee snagged a photo with the famous Voice coaches-turned-paramours. "My eyes are closed but who cares!!" he captioned the photo. "Just helped out Gwen Stefani and Mr. Blake Shelton!!" A source said the couple was "very kind and so down to earth," E! reports. "They took pictures with who ever asked them and didn't mind." Evidently so!