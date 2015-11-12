QUIET! Missy Elliott Just Released An Epic New Video

You might as well leave the office now, because the freaking, oh the freaking, will be getting on.



Everyone's gone a little bananas today and it's thanks to Missy Elliott. The rap star did something really "supa dupa fly" and dropped the video for her new single, "WTF (Where They From)" today. Go ahead and give her all of the VMAs now.



"WTF" has all the hallmarks of an epic Missy Elliott video: plastic wear, wicked dance moves, and general Missy bad-assery. It also leaves us with several lingering questions: Is that mirrored mosaic motherboard suit the new garbage bag, or just a loaner from Daft Punk? Where do we get that lipstick? Who makes those Missy and Pharrell marionettes and can we get a dozen before Christmas? When did Pharrell suddenly get tough again? Is he really, lyrically, "Optimus Prime," or is he just relieved to not be singing songs for kids' movies right now?



Watch below for hoverboards, Roy Lichtenstein makeup jobs, and rhymes about Big Macs. So into this.