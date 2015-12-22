Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss In New GIF



Apparently the couple that wears camo together, stays together. Stefani seems to have dived right into Shelton's country-fied world, and we're not sure how we feel about it. Also, is it just us, or is he kissing her like a woodpecker here?



Perhaps tomorrow we'll get a GIF in which Shelton rocks a brow piercing and striped track pants. Love's a two-way street, you know.





