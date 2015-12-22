Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss In New GIF

If you thought last week's Voice finale would curb your intake of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton PDA-ing, you clearly underestimated the power of music's current "it" couple. Last weekend they hit up an engagement party. Now they've got their own smoochy-smoochy GIF.
Feast your eyes on this baby shared by Stefani on Twitter last night.
Apparently the couple that wears camo together, stays together. Stefani seems to have dived right into Shelton's country-fied world, and we're not sure how we feel about it. Also, is it just us, or is he kissing her like a woodpecker here?
Perhaps tomorrow we'll get a GIF in which Shelton rocks a brow piercing and striped track pants. Love's a two-way street, you know.
