Gwake, is still going strong.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton both attended singer RaeLynn's engagement party on Saturday in Nashville. The pair took some adorable photos at the party, which were then shared on Instagram.
Since RaeLynn's party was during the holiday season, it appears to have taken a festive theme. Stefani and Shelton both sport tacky holiday sweaters in the photos, as do RaeLynn and her other guests.
Gwake looks like a pretty happy couple in the photos, if you ask us. Stefani's Santa-printed sweater looks perfect with Blake's gingerbread getup.
Shelton apparently co-hosted the party for RaeLynn, who he mentored during the second season of The Voice. RaeLynn has been engaged to financial adviser Josh Davis since October.
