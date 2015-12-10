It's been a major week for our favorite new couple, Gwake. Need a recap? Not to worry. First, Blake Shelton bit Gwen Stefani in the shoulder. He also expressed a desire that she stay on as a co-host of The Voice. And Adam Levine intervened on Stefani's behalf on Monday, playing relationship bodyguard during an interview segment. But today, we got another gift from the celebrity relationship gods — straight from the "Used To Love You" singer herself. Stefani shared a selfie in which she's lounging in bed, wearing oversized, black-framed glasses and what may be Shelton's baseball cap.
Us Weekly looked into whether or not the hat really belongs to Blake. While the outlet couldn't confirm that the cap is from Shelton's personal collection, it did suss out that the "item was purchased at his ranch in Tishomingo, Okla." Remember, Gwen visited her new beau's home state back in October.
We just have one last question: Are we supposed to believe you #WokeUpLikeThis, Gwen?
