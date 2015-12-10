Soak up that on-set flirting between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani while you can. The No Doubt frontwoman will be taking a break from The Voice after this season, which means she won't be around for the show's 10th outing. Needless to say, her country singer beau is pretty bummed.
"I don’t [want] Gwen to not be on the show," Shelton admitted in an interview with Extra. "Why can't we have a fifth coach?”
The crooner is lobbying to have two female judges next season, with his leading lady joining returning judge Christina Aguilera. Stefani, however, has some big plans for her time off. She told Extra she'd be putting out her new album and doing some live shows. Sorry, Blake.
Who will she miss the most? Stefani's not really saying.
"I wonder..." she responded diplomatically.
Watch the interview below, which includes Adam Levine's spot-on Shelton impersonation.
