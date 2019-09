Blake Shelton Bites Gwen Stefani In New Selfie

Love bite aside, the photo is pretty sweet. Stefani is resting her head against her new beau, and all seems well in their world. Meanwhile, self-appointed bodyguard Levine has the steely, vigilant stare of a Secret Service agent. Little does he know the real mischief is happening right under his nose.We're still 'shipping these two, but here's a warning for Blake: Break Gwen's heart — or flesh — and there'll be hell to pay.