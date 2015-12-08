Blake Shelton Bites Gwen Stefani In New Selfie

It looks as though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reached the Walking Dead stage of their relationship.



The budding couple posed for a selfie with fellow stars of The Voice Pharrell Williams and Adam Levine during last night's show, and things got a little frisky. There's Gwen, there's Gwen's arm, and there's Blake chomping on her shoulder like it's a turkey leg at the Renaissance Faire. Easy, tiger. You're going to leave a mark.



