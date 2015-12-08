Blake Shelton Bites Gwen Stefani In New Selfie

It looks as though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reached the Walking Dead stage of their relationship.
The budding couple posed for a selfie with fellow stars of The Voice Pharrell Williams and Adam Levine during last night's show, and things got a little frisky. There's Gwen, there's Gwen's arm, and there's Blake chomping on her shoulder like it's a turkey leg at the Renaissance Faire. Easy, tiger. You're going to leave a mark.
@NBCTheVoice !!! @adamlevine @Pharrell @blakeshelton gx pic.twitter.com/KaQdigBRwa— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 8, 2015
Love bite aside, the photo is pretty sweet. Stefani is resting her head against her new beau, and all seems well in their world. Meanwhile, self-appointed bodyguard Levine has the steely, vigilant stare of a Secret Service agent. Little does he know the real mischief is happening right under his nose.
We're still 'shipping these two, but here's a warning for Blake: Break Gwen's heart — or flesh — and there'll be hell to pay.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
