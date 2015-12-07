A good friend is someone who will always have your back. But a great friend is someone who'll interrupt an invasive line of interview questioning about your budding romance by singing an ad-libbed riff of the phrase "next question," over and over again until the reporter moves on.
Adam Levine, by the way, is a great friend.
The Voice coach — along with his co-stars Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams, and Gwen Stefani — was chatting on-air with Today's Natalie Morales when the conversation veered toward romance.
"Is it good to just be out in the open now?" Morales asked Stefani and Shelton, who made their relationship public in early November. The couple didn't volunteer any new information. But the Maroon 5 singer helped his buds out of a potential bind by staging the best move-it-along diversion, ever. Why can't we all have an Adam Levine to save the day?
See how he handled it in the video below.
OPENER IMAGE: Masatoshi Okauchi/REX Shutterstock.
