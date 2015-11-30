50 Insane Pop Culture Gifts That Actually Exist

Here’s something comforting about the holiday season: No matter how niche you believe your fandom to be, there’s a ton of stuff out there tailored specifically for it. Oh, you like Taylor Swift a whole bunch? There’s a candle for that. What’s that about your Star Wars obsession? Yeah, you could basically decorate your entire home with peripherals from the series.



There's a ton of pop culture-themed gifts outs there, and some of them are insanely outlandish. Do you need a journal that’s actually the VHS cover of Speed? No. But do you want it? You betcha. So for the entertainment obsessives in your squad with singular taste, here are 50 gift ideas that are 100% ridiculous(ly amazing.)



Ahead, items that’ll make you say, “How does this even exist?” followed by, “Ugh, I really, really want it.” (Come on, we all know we treat ourselves when we're holiday shopping.)

