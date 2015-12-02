Apparently, Gwen Stefani has no problem getting her guy, Blake Shelton, to hop on FaceTime — even when he's perhaps not looking quite as polished as he might like.
"I'm always looking forward to the look on my face, whatever's on her phone, on her screen," the country music star recently confessed to Access Hollywood. "My eyes are closed or I'm drooling or picking my nose or something." (Somehow, we doubt that he ever looks anything less than perfectly scruffy.)
Stefani was snapped during a video call with Shelton while out and about at Disneyland with her three boys. "These people — they get these pictures!" said Shelton, reflecting on being caught on-screen.
"What I would think is like, 'Hey, say hi! Look at this cool stuff at Disneyland!' And the next thing I see is a picture of Gwen holding my face up on the phone at Disneyland."
Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the true cost of fame: not being able to have a private FaceTime conversation with your girlfriend in public, without it making national news. Sorry, Shelton. Watch him address the incident below.
