There's something about Christmas that feels decidedly romantic. Maybe it's all the twinkling lights and cozy feelings of being by a fire. Maybe it's that all your friends seem to get engaged around this time of year. Or, maybe it's because movies have been pushing the idea that Christmas and love go hand in hand for years now.



Well, we're hip to your tricks, Hollywood. We're willing to suspend our disbelief while we're watching movies, but we couldn't help but call B.S. on the way romance lives specifically in Christmas movies. It's like plot lines get a hall pass to do whatever they want just because it's the most wonderful time of the year. Ahead, the insane ways you'll apparently find love this holiday season — according to film.



