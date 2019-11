Let It Snow is actually based on the 2008 best-selling novel Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances , penned by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. As the title suggests, three holiday romances become intertwined throughout the course of the film and unravel in unexpected ways. (Love Actually walked so Let It Snow could run.) However, the novel isn’t a novel in the traditional sense of the word. It’s actually a compilation of three short stories that involve different characters but still take place in the same small town.