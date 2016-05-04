Adam Levine Is Sporting His Own Bump While His Wife Is Pregnant

Saying "we're pregnant" remains as controversial as ever. But Adam Levine is still getting in on the action.
The Maroon 5 singer posed with his wife in a photo documenting her growing belly. Behati Prinsloo is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy with the couple's first child. And apparently, Levine is her tummy twin for the time being.
Will he keep up with Prinsloo in the trimesters to come? We doubt it. But it's a nice little message of solidarity from the dad-to-be. We're guessing this photo will definitely be one of their family album favorites.
