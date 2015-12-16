Did Behati Prinsloo Predict Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship?

If Behati Prinsloo ever wants to give up her modeling career, she might have a budding future in the matchmaking industry.
Prinsloo was a guest on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live and answered a caller’s question that had surely been on many people’s mind— did she, and husband Adam Levine, know about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s budding romance before they went public?
“We kind of called it…” she revealed.
The host, Andy Cohen, and another guest, Seth Meyers, jumped in and joked about Gwake’s “symptoms” of love before Prinsloo could finish her clairvoyant moment.
“They were both going through a moment,” she finished. “They are so different, but so perfect for each other. I didn’t know. But I felt it.”
She felt it, Gwake felt it, and now we all feel it, too. Who wouldn’t want to take psychic responsibility for predicting the most talked about and unlikely love story of the year? Watch the full clip here.
