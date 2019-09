Oh Good: The Majority of Americans Now Say Sexual Harassment Is A Big Problem

On social media, the outpouring of statuses using the #MeToo hashtag have illustrated how pervasive sexual violence is. This year's Post-ABC poll put some numbers behind that, with 54% of women saying they received unwanted sexual advances from a man in general, 30% saying the advances came from someone at work, and 23% saying the instigator was someone who held power or "influence over their work situation." Nearly four-in-five women characterized those unwanted advances at work as sexual harassment. One-third said they experienced sexual abuse.