Oh Good: The Majority of Americans Now Say Sexual Harassment Is A Big Problem

When asked to describe their feelings about unwanted advances at work, over half of the women polled said they felt "humiliated," nearly two-thirds said they felt "intimidated," 83% were "angry," and 31% said they felt "ashamed." Unfortunately, when asked if they think a man who sexually harasses a woman in the workplace faces repercussions for his actions, 65% of all Americans — and more than 75% of women polled — said the person gets away with it.