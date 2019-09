Roger Ailes & The Death Throes Of Patriarchy

"Legacy. What is a legacy? It's planting seeds in a garden you never get to see," said Alexander Hamilton in that musical that was mean to Mike Pence . Roger Ailes grew one hell of a garden, thick and lush, true, but with lots of thorns. Now he is gone, but the garden remains, and how it will grow depends on how it is watered and tended. (Never mind that it already has plenty of mulch!) Rupert Murdoch is still around but he won't be forever, and Lachlan and James have made clear that they are less about pushing conservative ideology than successfully moving forward . And oh yeah, the Democratic base is engaged with an urgency not seen in years. (Who remembers that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote ?) And the Trump administration seems poised for a long, slow topple (prayer hands emoji). So maybe all this is the death throes of the patriarchy — and maybe it's even the mulch.