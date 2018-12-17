Skip navigation!
Rachel Sklar
Strong Opinions
The Matriarchy Is Coming —& The Work Is Cut Out For Us
Rachel Sklar
Dec 17, 2018
Politics
Thanks To Trump, I’ve Dimmed My Jewish Pride. No More.
Rachel Sklar
Oct 31, 2018
Strong Opinions
James Comey! He's Just Like Us
Rachel Sklar
Jun 8, 2017
Strong Opinions
Roger Ailes & The Death Throes Of Patriarchy
Rachel Sklar is a writer, entrepreneur, and feminist based in New York. She is the co-founder of Change The Ratio, which increases visibility and
by
Rachel Sklar
Strong Opinions
Bunch Of White Men Pass Worst Bill For Women's Health In A G...
At an event for the Ms. Foundation on Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton talked about the photograph that showed Vice President Mike Pence meeting at the
by
Sally Kohn
Health
The
Girls
Finale Gave Us All Permission To Chill Out Abo...
For all the criticism of the characters on Girls being selfish, narcissistic, and unlikeable, the series itself has always been marked by generosity to
by
Rachel Sklar
Strong Opinions
What Even Woke Men Get Wrong About Silicon Valley's Bro Culture
Over the weekend, veteran tech journalist and Fake Steve Jobs founder Dan Lyons published an opinion piece in the New York Times that he started off with
by
Lily Herman
US News
Hillary Clinton's Health Scare Was A Good Thing — Here's Why
Like every other non-doctor on the internet, I have opinions on Hillary Clinton's health. And as a non-doctor on the internet, I am going to go
by
Rachel Sklar
editors picks
The Glass Cliff Is Real & Marissa Mayer Is About To Fall Off Of It
Update July 25, 2016: Verizon announced this morning that it was acquiring Yahoo's core internet business, The New York Times reports. Marissa Mayer,
by
Rachel Sklar
