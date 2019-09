Hillary Clinton's Health Scare Was A Good Thing — Here's Why

And after we've all had a chance to recover in the cool confines of Chelsea's apartment (okay, this metaphor has gone far enough, because we are definitely NOT invited to Chelsea's apartment), we can take a nice, deep breath and realize that this minor medical episode has actually been a good thing."How can you say that, when there's a BODY DOUBLE walking around attending events as Hillary Clinton?" screams the dark, delusional corner of the internet before we remember to use our blessed block button.Yes. FaintGate, Walking-PneumoniaGate, OverheatGate, CanSomebodyGetMyShoeGate — whatever you want to call it — is actually a positive development. Here are five reasons:This is the most important thing. Hill, you had us worried! Overheating in 80-degree weather while wearing a dark suit more appropriate for a chilly boardroom is not surprising (google " wedding fainting videos " or read up on Kanye West's Yeezy season 4 show ). Still, that video was upsetting to watch, and it was even more upsetting to learn that you'd been diagnosed with pneumonia stemming from allergies just two days before. It was a relief to learn that you'd been examined by a qualified physician — the same one who had previously examined you and declared, "Secretary Clinton is in excellent health and fit to serve as President of the United States." Lisa Bardack, MD, later assured us that you were " re-hydrated and recovering nicely ." (While an assessment from the qualified medical expert who actually examined you wasn’t enough to satisfy some Dr. House wannabes online, I for one am happy with the outcome.)Hillary Clinton is a fixture of American political life, a beloved — yes beloved ! — elder statesperson who has millions of ardent supporters , as demonstrated by math . We want her to be okay. And it’s a relief to know that this well-liked, caring charismatic , and highly qualified candidate who tends to have excellent approval ratings while in office is in good health and expected to fully recover from a rough weekend. Get better, Hill! And cool it with the doctor's visits! Basket of deductibles, amirite?