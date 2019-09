Bunch Of White Men Pass Worst Bill For Women's Health In A Generation

It’s funny to imagine a bunch of dogs in a meeting voting on feline health care. But it’s preposterous to imagine a group of all women legislators making the decisions about what health care men can and cannot access — not only because it’s sadly preposterous to imagine a group of all women legislators but because men, their health care and their needs are so regularly put on a pedestal. For the last several years, we’ve actually been debating whether and how women should have access to birth control in America, in the 21st century. Incidentally, a Democratic amendment to ban registered sex offenders from using their federal tax-advantaged health savings accounts to buy Viagra was rejected by Republicans. And in most states, Medicaid covers medicine for male erectile dysfunction.