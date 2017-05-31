Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sally Kohn
Politics
5 Things You (& Trump) Should Know About The Paris Accord
Sally Kohn
May 31, 2017
Strong Opinions
Bunch Of White Men Pass Worst Bill For Women's Health In A Generation
Sally Kohn
May 5, 2017
US News
Newsflash: Donald Trump Doesn't Want You To Vote — Here's Why
Sally Kohn
Oct 28, 2016
Politics
Not Planning To Vote This Election? That's Like Murdering A Cute ...
Let’s imagine there’s a puppy. A really cute puppy. Like one of those adorable quarter cocker spaniel, quarter chocolate Lab, quarter poodle, quarter
by
Sally Kohn
US News
What The Stanford Case Tells Us About The Rape Crisis We Face Today
Editor's note: Sally Kohn is an activist, lawyer, and political commentator. The views expressed here are her own. The nation has been captivated by the
by
Sally Kohn
US News
The Important Reason Why We Need To Talk About Trump's Hair
Editor's note: Sally Kohn is an activist, lawyer, and political commentator. The views expressed here are her own. For all the hullabaloo made about
by
Sally Kohn
US News
Why Sanders Was So Wrong To Call Clinton Not Qualified For The Wh...
Editor's note: Sally Kohn is an activist, lawyer, and political commentator. The views expressed here are her own. Earlier this week, I wrote a column
by
Sally Kohn
World News
#NotAllMuslims: The One Thing You Need To Know After The Brussels...
Editor's note: Sally Kohn is an activist, lawyer, and political commentator. The views expressed here are her own. Every time a terrorist attack is
by
Sally Kohn
US News
2016:
House Of Cards
vs. Reality
Editor's note: Sally Kohn is an activist, lawyer, and political commentator. The views expressed here are her own. Warning: House of Cards spoilers ahead.
by
Sally Kohn
US News
The Problem With This New Step For Women
Equality is a fascinating concept. We tend to think of it as only applying to good things — equality of wages, equality of access, and equality in
by
Sally Kohn
Culture
David Bowie's Mind-Blowing Queer Legacy
By 1976, a year after “Fame” topped the charts in the United States, David Bowie was becoming, well, famous. No longer well known just in the United
by
Sally Kohn
US News
Sorry, Judge — You Can't Just Ignore Marriage Equality
I guess desperate times really do call for desperate measures. This week, Roy S. Moore—the chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court—ordered probate
by
Sally Kohn
editors picks
The Inherent Sexism Of This Very Loaded Word
There's a certain adjective I've used describe Hillary Clinton on lots of occasions. It's calculating, and I've called her it in writing (see here) and,
by
Sally Kohn
US News
The Pope Spoke About Poverty — & Then Showed Everyone He Meant It
Is the modern Republican Party more conservative than…the pope? On the second day of his visit, Pope Francis addressed the full House and Senate. And
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
Will Bill Cosby Ever See The Inside Of A Prison Cell?
In another unsealed court deposition, Bill Cosby recounts how he pursued younger women. Cosby explains how he used Quaaludes in his sexual conquests,
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
Dylann Roof And The Ceiling Of White Supremacy
The actions of the 21-year-old man who is alleged to have killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
How Elizabeth Warren Will Change The 2016 Race — By Staying Out O...
We have a word for candidates who run in political elections but come in second or third — "also-ran." Also-rans aren't usually celebrated for coming
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
The Hillary Scandals: A Guide
Clinton Cash, a much-hyped Hillary Clinton takedown, hits shelves today. The book, by conservative writer and activist Peter Schweitzer, alleges
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
8 Important Facts About Hillary Clinton
Hillary Rodham Clinton, the first serious candidate from either party to jump into the 2016 race, has been in the public eye since at least 1978,
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
Think "Religious Freedom" Laws Like Indiana's Don't Affect You? T...
Think “religious freedom” laws like Indiana’s won’t affect you if you’re not gay? Think again… The uproar in response to Indiana's
by
Sally Kohn
Politics
Why We Should Finally End The Death Penalty — For Good
The state of Utah just approved killing prisoners via firing squad — a development that’s at once deeply horrifying and, in a strange way,
by
Sally Kohn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted