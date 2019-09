Newsflash: Donald Trump Doesn't Want You To Vote — Here's Why

Idealistic white liberals can take heart in the fact that Hillary Clinton has evolved her position on the TPP and other progressive economics issues in part due to listening and responding to pressure from Bernie Sanders and others. That’s the kind of responsive leadership we want.Black voters can find comfort, not only in Clinton’s apologies for her language of the past, but in her vision for the future that includes bold action with respect to racial justice. And women can be quite sure that Bill Clinton isn’t running for president, but Donald Trump is — plus, incidentally, while doubt has been repeatedly cast on the most egregious accusations against Bill Clinton, more and more women are coming out every day with claims that Trump assaulted them.

Hillary Clinton is not a perfect candidate nor a perfect person, but frankly her political and personality faults pale in comparison to the giant looming disaster that is Donald Trump. Imagine what you would feel like if you woke up on November 9 to find that Trump was elected president and you hadn’t done everything in your power to stop it. And then imagine the reason you didn’t do anything was because he didn’t want you to — because you played right into his hands.This entire election, the media, the political establishment and too many voters have played right into Donald Trump’s tiny little hands. Don’t join them. Vote for Hillary Clinton. And between now and Election Day on November 8, do everything you possibly can to encourage your friends, coworkers, social media peeps, and everyone you pass on the street to vote for Hillary, too.Send a message to Donald Trump that your vote will not be suppressed. And send a message to future generations that you believe our democracy and our country are already great — and can only be made greater.