Perhaps what’s more pronounced than any particular theories about who on House of Cards is or is not modeled after which real-life figures is the simple fact that the outlandishly brutish politics portrayed in the show seem to have been eclipsed by real life.



That’s not to say any of the leading Democrats or Republicans are staging civil coups to ascend to the Oval Office, nor literally manipulating foreign nations or terrorist groups to serve political optics. But whereas toward the beginning of the show, House of Cards may have looked like a bizarre house of mirrors, taking the ugly reality of politics and twisting and contorting it into absurdity, now our actual politics seem infinitely absurd.



The latter half of House of Cards' season 4 centers around an open political convention in which delegates and candidates are jockeying for power. That’s not far off from what the Republican Party may be headed toward this summer.

