In episode 7, President Underwood invites his Republican opponent Will Conway to a private meeting at the White House. The two end up playing video games and Conway makes a crude dick joke. Underwood almost chokes on his sandwich, partly because he's laughing, partly because he's surprised.But at least it was done in private. Now, in real life, we have Republican presidential candidates jockeying over the size of their penises. Americans are watching House of Cards for entertainment but may not find the more extreme and outlandish politics of real life remotely entertaining.The French philosopher and author Albert Camus once wrote, "Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth." In the beginning, House of Cards may have seemed almost like science fiction, an absurd commentary on what politics might be in a dark alternative universe. But within that lie, there was some truth, a kernel of ugliness in the irrational hatred against Barack Obama and the unyielding obstructionism of the Republican Party that has become a full-blown cancer in the form of angry, ardent support for Donald Trump.When Francis Underwood pushed his source and sometimes-lover journalist Zoe Barnes into the path of an oncoming metro car, it belied aggression and brutality that we knew was dormant within Underwood but was still shocking to see. Now we have a Republican front-runner for president who wants to push undocumented immigrants and Muslims and perhaps many more people out of the American Dream, while encouraging an ugly aggression from his supporters toward these very same people.To watch white Trump supporters verbally and physically assaulting protesters , especially black protesters, who dare penetrate Trump’s rallies, is to imagine the writers behind House of Cards dreaming up their most vicious ideas and then waking to see them come true.