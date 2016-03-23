But, Sarsour added, “for some reason — based on region and race — some lives seem to matter more than others, and that is wrong.”



“This is not a fight between Islam versus the West, but rather all of us versus ISIS,” says Dean Obeidallah, host of SiriusXM radio's The Dean Obeidallah Show. The media, and politicians, need to act accordingly — and strategically — instead of fanning the flames of divisive hate.



“As a Muslim American, I despise ISIS. We can't give in to the politicians who want to divide us by faith,” said Obeidallah.



“The one thing you should know about Islam is that it is not, nor has it ever been, one thing,” said Reza Aslan, a scholar of religions. Islam is as diverse as every one of the world’s ancient and revered religions — there are gay Muslims just as there are Jews who eat pork, there are Muslim feminists just as there are pro-choice Catholics.