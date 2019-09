“Discrimination breeds radicalisation,” foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal told Refinery29. “And the unwillingness to address the root cause of extremism is resulting in mass radicalisation and world destabilisation.”ISIS rationalises its violence “by saying they are doing it in the name of Islam and to defend Muslims, and yet Muslims are the number one victims of their terror and violence,” Wajahat Ali, writer and creative director of Affinis Labs, told Refinery29. “The cruel irony is that violent extremists like ISIS embolden our ideological extremists in America. They fuel each other's hate.”Ali notes that Ted Cruz, Republican presidential candidate and senator from Texas, “ responded to the Brussels attacks by saying Muslim neighbourhoods in America should be patrolled.” That’s using hate to fuel more hate. According to one study by the Muslim Public Affairs Council, Muslim American informants have in fact been responsible for foiling 2 out of every 5 al-Qaeda-related terrorist attacks. Shouldn’t we be embracing America’s moderate Muslim majority rather than ostracising and angering them?But the fact that non-Muslim Americans don’t seem remotely as outraged about the thousands of Muslims killed by ISIS (who make up most of the group's victims), but only seem to take note when far smaller numbers are killed in European cities, speaks to another aspect of this troubling dynamic: the sense that white Westerners are only ever victims of terrorism, and Muslims are only ever perpetrators of it.