But saying I don’t think Clinton should be president because of her economy-crumbling views on trade deals or her coziness with Wall Street is radically different than saying she’s not qualified to be president. I don’t agree with Republican candidates Ted Cruz or John Kasich , or former Vice President Dick Cheney for that matter, but I would never suggest they’re not qualified to be president. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is not qualified to be president. He’s the sort of character that assertion should be reserved for.In fact, Clinton is the most qualified candidate running on the Democratic or Republican ticket. Again, I don’t have to agree with 100% of her vision to believe that she is 100% most qualified to enact her vision as president. To suggest otherwise is not only mean and petty, but overlaps dangerously with Republican attacks against Clinton, who over the years have called her an “ unfit ” “ incompetent ” “ disqualified ” candidate who “ can’t be trusted ” and is “ the worst .” We expect those sorts of ridiculous and harmful assertions from Republicans bashing Clinton. We can, and should, expect more from her fellow Democrats.In the wake of Sanders’ remarks, Clinton thankfully took the high road — and then some.“I don’t know why he’s saying that, but I will take Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump or Ted Cruz anytime,” Clinton said at a press conference in New York. “So, let’s keep our eye on what’s really at stake in this election. We have Republicans whose values are so antithetical to what’s right for New York or right for America.”Critics are right to say the media, always happy to cover a fight, helped start this one by wrongly reporting what Clinton had said . Still, Sanders took the bait.We have two candidates on the Democratic side, both of whom are wholly qualified and would make infinitely better presidents than the jokers and extremists on the other side of the aisle. Clinton — and Sanders — should focus on articulating that distinction to the American people, not tearing each other down. Democratic voters will, I think, be paying close attention and not rewarding negative campaigning. I know I won’t.