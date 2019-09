What You Need To Know About John Kasich

Kasich has sought to appeal to moderates throughout the GOP nominating contest, positioning himself as a mild-mannered and statesmanly pragmatist in a race that's been marked by heated rhetoric and shifts to the right. He's largely stayed out of the insult slinging that's frequented the debates and campaign trail. “It’s been my intention to make you proud,” Kasich said during his victory speech Tuesday night. “I will not take the low road to the highest office in the land.” Unlike Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, he's open to a pathway to citizenship for some of the country's estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. While he says he personally supports "traditional marriage," he often mentions on the campaign trail that he's been to a gay wedding and says he is "not going to allow discrimination." "Look, we're not changing any laws," he said at one campaign event last month, according to NBC News . "The court has spoken. That's the end of it." One issue where his record is far from moderate? Reproductive rights. As governor, Kasich signed more than a dozen anti-abortion laws and backed a measure to cut more than $1 million in funding for Planned Parenthood. While the candidate doesn't talk much about abortion on the campaign trail, reproductive rights supporters have launched ads to highlight that part of his record to voters. “The secret is out: John Kasich is terrible for women’s health,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund vice president Dawn Laguens said in a statement reported by MSNBC.

Kasich's secured a handful of endorsements from influential Republicans, including Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, as Politico notes . Arnold Schwarzenegger, the superstar former governor of California, also threw his political muscle behind his longtime friend. Kasich is at the bottom of the pack for fundraising, with his campaign and outside groups supporting his bid, reportedly bringing in $27 million as of February, according to The New York Times.