Not Planning To Vote This Election? That's Like Murdering A Cute Puppy

Donald Trump is a self-serving misogynist who has fueled his campaign on hate and division , pledging to round up and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants and ban a third of the world’s population from even entering the United States because of their religious beliefs. He would cut taxes for millionaires and billionaires like himself the most , and would not create, but actually eliminate, 3.5 million jobs And as with the puppy, again, you might not like the woman down the street, but there’s really no debating that choosing her is far and away a better outcome than the bulbous orange truck.You don’t get to sit this one out. The future we’re deciding on today is the future your children will inherit. Just as George W. Bush set in motion decades of war, and history’s second worst recession, the president we elect in November will shape our nation and the world around us for generations to come. And just as fundamentally, whom we choose will help resolve the question of who we want to be — a nation of inequality and exclusion, or a country that continues its great march on the path to inclusion and justice for all. This decision will affect you. Don’t let it be made without you.