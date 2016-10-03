Not Planning To Vote This Election? That's Like Murdering A Cute Puppy

Let’s imagine there’s a puppy. A really cute puppy. Like one of those adorable quarter cocker spaniel, quarter chocolate Lab, quarter poodle, quarter Ewok mixes. It’s a puppy, so sometimes it doesn’t behave, but it means well and sure is adorable. (Full disclosure: This is what my puppy looks like, but for the purposes of this conversation, she's America's puppy).



Up until now, the puppy has lived with a very nice guy who also means well and whom you like. He's a stellar dog owner, and has done a great job with the puppy over the past eight years. But on November 8, 2016, that guy's lease is up, and he's going to have to move to a non-dog-friendly building, and one of two very different things is going to happen to the puppy. Either the puppy is going to be looked after by a very nice woman who you might not be that keen on, but who seems to have the puppy’s best interests at heart, or the puppy is going to be run over by a bulbous, bright-orange truck, and smushed to smithereens.

