This Undocumented Woman Gave Trump His Wall At The RNC

Are you worried about getting arrested while protesting because you are undocumented? Is that a risk you’re willing to take?

"I’ve been risking arrest for about six years now as an undocumented immigrant. I have found that I have never felt more safe. By being public about my status and by being connected to a community that organizes, it’s one of the safest places to be. We talk a lot about how a safe community is an organized one.



"So, sure, there is always the risk. I think that there are other people who are risking arrest here who are also undocumented and have been criminalized in different ways. Yes, being arrested is scary, but I think, honestly, I am not as much scared of deportation as I would be just about how police are treating U.S. citizens and African Americans. I feel like the risk has shifted a little bit in terms of what we are facing."



What do you want other young women to know about undocumented women like you?

"That we are just like them. I think we’re all people; we are all fighting for our dreams and for our families. For me, we are put in a weird situation with this political system, but I hope we can organize together."



Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

