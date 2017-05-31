In an era where business and information is increasingly globalized, governance hasn’t kept up. Money and goods now flow with ease across national borders, as do gigabytes and molecules of air — but our public policies have remained fixated at the national level, often irrelevant. The Paris Climate Agreement is by no means perfect — as the above examples show — but it represents a major breakthrough in the diverse nations of the world coming together to proactively and peacefully solve a problem that threatens us all. That’s the kind of globalization we should be encouraging and celebrating, not backing away from. And yet Trump’s promise of an “America First” policy increasingly looks like “America Only” — a troubling turn away from constructive global engagement into dangerous, radical isolationism. That’s bad for America and bad for the world.