In other words, David Bowie may not have been transgender but he was definitely trans: transforming and transgressing and traversing all of the boundaries and norms and ideas of gender to which society, in the 1960s and 1970s and still very much today, was actively clinging.



For me, it’s hard to think about David Bowie without picturing Labyrinth, the 1986 film in which he starred, a favorite of mine as a child and now one of my 7-year-old’s favorites, too. In Labyrinth, we’re all the Jennifer Connelly character — the young naive trying to follow the maze as though it’s linear and non-changing — while David Bowie’s goblin king sits at the center of the ever-changing and evolving puzzle. Even when we eventually “solve” the maze, we learn that’s not the point. The ground shifts, literally. The ceiling becomes the floor. Up becomes down.



We were never supposed to go anywhere but simply to find ourselves, guided by David Bowie singing for us all the infinite possibilities. Bowie was an artist in the truest, most original sense. With his music, with his personas and with his life, he painted a vision for a future we’re only just now starting to inhabit. And it’s amazing.

