Since you read this far, though, I’m going to delight you with a special treat — some actual substance on the candidates and their positions. Did you know that Trump has promised to revive the coal mining industry, despite the fact that energy economists agree coal jobs were lost not because of environmental regulations, but because of the free-market forces within the energy market?Did you know that Trump has pledged to end “gun-free zones” in schools? Did you know that Trump has said wages in the United States are “too high” and he wants to abolish the federal minimum wage? Did you know that in 2015 alone, the fact-checking resource PolitiFact reviewed 77 of Trump’s statements and rated 76% either mostly false, false, or “Pants on Fire”?The issue isn’t Trump’s hair, but the lies he keeps trying to hide in it.That said, what I suspect is at work here is the power of Trump’s “don’t give a damn” attitude. While Clinton has continued to call her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state a " mistake ," Trump has boasted that he’s pretty much never apologized in his entire life.