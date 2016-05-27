Trump has said and done dozens of outrageous things in just the span of a few months, let alone across his entire career. But he refuses to apologize, so the mini scandals quickly fade with the public’s own waning attention span. By the same token, how can we mock Trump’s hair when he so often mocks it himself? His penchant for being an imperfect oaf makes him oddly resistant to criticism.



Meanwhile, Clinton is perhaps dogged by her mistakes because she admits them. It’s possible that one of the more lasting impacts of Trump’s candidacy may be less conciliatory attitudes in politics across the board. The fact that this might be eroding our democracy doesn’t seem to bother Trump or his supporters.



Whatever the concern, whatever the criticism, whatever the offensive thing he said, or the scandal he provoked, Trump just washes it off and waits for it to air dry. And we just marvel in horror of it all.

