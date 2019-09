The Inherent Sexism Of This Very Loaded Word

In my head, I was shaking the magazine and shouting, “She’s 25 years old and the most successful artist on the planet. Possibly the most successful artist of the century. Who the hell thinks anyone could get there by accident? Calculating? Of course she's calculating! So were Jay Z and Bill Gates and The Beatles and Gandhi, for that matter, but I don’t hear anyone judging them for it.”Which is when it hit me. And the screaming voice in my head turned into a quiet, self-loathing moan. Shit.I did some Googling. In March of this year, The New York Times’ Amy Chozick reported that a group of Hillary Clinton supporters (unaffiliated with the campaign, apparently) sent out an email foreshadowing “coded sexism” that would likely be deployed against Clinton. According to Chozik, their list of sexist watch words included “polarizing, calculating, disingenuous, insincere, ambitious, inevitable, entitled, overconfident” and also “secretive.”Now, honestly, I still think some of those words are perfectly legit — Clinton’s candidacy does seem inevitable, or at least did, as did Jeb Bush’s, and I don’t think pointing that out is gendered. And Hillary Clinton is secretive. She and her husband are famously so. Why else go to all the trouble of creating a private server for your emails, for instance?As for the other words — inevitable, entitled, overconfident — maybe when used one at a time they don’t raise the impression of sexism. But, taken as a whole, they definitely play into a critique of Hillary just for being an ambitious woman. Words like “calculating” suggest something untoward — or even evil — about her aspirations to the White House and the steps she's taking to get there.And that's a game I don't want to play.