The Glass Cliff Is Real & Marissa Mayer Is About To Fall Off Of It

I can hear you now. "Hey, come on Rach, I understand that lots of women have been given a bum rap in business (and fine, everywhere else) and that sucks — but Marissa Mayer has really been terrible! Her business is flailing! So it's not fair to label her critics as sexists. #NotAllMen!" Sure, imaginary sputtering bro (or even perfectly cogent and evenhanded observer!) — a lot of the criticism does seem fair. Activist shareholder Eric Jackson, one of her loudest critics, pointed out that she never put her own money into Yahoo stock , which a new CEO of a turnaround company will often do to signal his or her personal investment in making the company succeed. And according to Jackson, Mayer has sold $26 million worth of her stock options . Yikes. When you're dealing with multi-millionaire CEOs with sweet, sweet compensation packages, it's the little things.So, criticize away — I'm fine with that. As I have said before , we'll know that true equality has been reached when women are free to be terrible CEOs, just like men are! But I always like to revert back to the similarly situated test , that is to say, would a man in a similar situation be judged as harshly? And I'm trying to think of male CEOs of foundering companies who compare on that score. And really — I can't. Twitter’s ex-CEO Dick Costolo does not seem to have taken a reputation hit after leaving the troubled social media company behind; founder and returning CEO Jack Dorsey, meanwhile, has been imputed to have visionary status (Steve Jobs!), not to mention that he’s been given a nice long leash. (You're so awesome you can turn Twitter around while taking Square public!) Walking embarrassment Sean Rad, still, incredibly, has his CEO job at Tinder.