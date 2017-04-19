The Girls Finale Gave Us All Permission To Chill Out About Breastfeeding

The point is, breastfeeding is different for everyone, and even when it works great there are still bumps, and moments of decision where you pick one route, and critics would prefer you picked another. Take it from someone who needed so little nipple balm that I'm still using it for my lips two years later: The relative ease with which your milk flows from your nipple into your kid's mouth does not perfect motherhood make. Luckily for us moms, there are all sorts of other delights to truly test us. (Like when you have to suck the snot from their nose, or when they vomit on you, or the rainbow of ways in which you experience their poop.)