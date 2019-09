What Even Woke Men Get Wrong About Silicon Valley's Bro Culture

Many women in the industry would probably roll their eyes at the very obvious assertion that cocky, entitled people — okay fine, men — with no management experience are the worst individuals to whom to give millions of dollars. Duh. But for women, that’s the least of their problems; worrying about unwanted sexual advances from coworkers or investors and higher-ups stunting their careers in favor of people who look like them (again, typically white men) are bigger fish to fry. For many guys, no matter how long they’ve been in the tech space or how much their work has been praised, there’s a gigantic blind spot when it comes to that cause and effect. For instance, will giving money to more experienced men suddenly quash sexism or bro culture in the industry? “Heck no!” says every woman in tech reading this. Instead, there needs to be greater emphasis on the pipeline and getting women the funding, mentorship, and safeguards they need to feel secure, respected, and supported in any tech environment.